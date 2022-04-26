New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2022 showed growth for Xbox hardware, software & services revenue

Microsoft's Q3 2022 earnings report revealed growth for Xbox and the rest of its gaming business.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft (MSFT) released its Q3 2022 earnings report earlier today, detailing its financial performance over the past fiscal quarter. Although its numbers weren’t jaw-dropping, they were good enough to surpass expectations for both revenue and earnings-per-share. In an extended presentation, Microsoft spoke specifically to the performance of Xbox and its gaming business within the quarter, showing growth in revenue for both.

It was in a PowerPoint presentation released alongside Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 2022 earnings report that the company detailed the performance of Xbox as well as the rest of its gaming business in Q3 2022. Gaming revenue for the company was up 6% over the past quarter, with revenue from Xbox hardware up 14% over that same period. As Microsoft continues to get more Xbox Series X/S consoles out in the wild to meet demand, it’s seeing growth in its hardware revenue.

microsoft gaming earnings

Microsoft also announced the ongoing success of Xbox Game Pass in the report. “Xbox content and services revenue grew 4% (up 6% CC) on a strong prior year comparable, with growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles partially offset by declines from third-party titles.” Xbox Game Pass subscriptions continued to grow throughout the quarter, despite the lack of any major first-party Xbox releases.

Though Microsoft (MSFT) didn’t have an overwhelmingly impressive quarter, the ongoing success of Xbox and the company’s gaming business is certainly something to take note of. A more detailed breakdown of how Microsoft performed over the latest fiscal period can be found in its Q3 2022 earnings report. For the most interesting stories on the entertainment and technology side of the business world, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

