Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 63

It's time for an exciting stream of film and TV news discussion!

Greg Burke
1

Happy Thursday, Shacknews! As we do every Thursday, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! Here, we'll discuss what's new in the movie and television world with hosts Donovan and Greg. Today’s episode will be a bit special as Donovan is currently away on assignment at PAX East. Filling in for him will be Shakcnews Community Manager/Social Media Wizard DennyVonDoom.

Episode 62 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Thank you for joining us this week (and every other week) to discuss movies and TV. If you're looking for another way to support Shacknews, you can do so by subscribing to our channel, which you can do at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones. It’s time for episode 62 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Head of Video

Greg is the head of Video Production for Shacknews. If you've ever enjoyed a video on Gamerhub.tv, it was most likely edited by him. Follow him on Twitter @GregBurke85

