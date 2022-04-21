Star Fox Zero artist Takaya Imamura asks Nintendo to port the game to Switch On its sixth anniversary, Imamura openly asked Nintendo to consider a port of Star Fox Zero with another animated short he would happily create.

It’s been around six years since Star Fox Zero was launched in a collaboration between Nintendo and Bayonetta developer Platinum Games. One of the last new games to ever come out in the Star Fox series, it has also been confined to the Wii U and never ported over to the Switch as many titles from the Wii U did. The game’s original lead artist, Takaya Imamura, wants to change that and has directly asked Nintendo to consider a port of Star Fox Zero to the Nintendo Switch.

Imamura took to his personal Twitter recently to call out to Nintendo about a possible port of Star Fox Zero on Nintendo Switch.

“Dear Nintendo… Today, six years have passed since the release of Star Fox Zero,” Imamura wrote. “We know there are challenges to overcome, but please port the game to the Switch. Also, if you can produce a sequel to the animation, I would be in charge of scenarios and content. I look forward to working with you. Best regards.”

Imamura is referring to an animated short movie that came out alongside the Star Fox Zero game back in 2016.

While Takaya Imamura’s request is undoubtedly echoed by many Nintendo fans, it remains to be seen if there’s any chance of the Star Fox Zero port to Switch actually happening. Imamura recently left Nintendo in early 2021, closing out a 32-year tenure with the company that spanned the Star Fox series, as well as F-Zero, Super Smash Bros., and more. He even created the quirky, yet memorable Tingle for the Legend of Zelda series.

Having left Nintendo in 2021, Takaya Imamura worked a 32-year-long career at the company that included being lead artist on Star Fox Zero for the Wii U.

Even so, it sounds like Imamura wouldn’t mind working with Nintendo again if it’s for the right cause. We’ll see what Nintendo has to say about Imamura’s request to port Star Fox Zero. Would you play the game if it came to Switch? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.