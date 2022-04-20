Lost Ark April 2022 Update patch notes add Glavier Advanced class The Lost Ark April Update is set to roll out across all regions on April 21, and we've got the notes on the new Glavier class, South Vern continent, and more.

Lost Ark continues to be one of the biggest releases under Amazon Games’ belt and part of that is the constant support and updates it’s receiving. Smilegate Entertainment and Amazon are keeping the fun flowing with the April 2022 Update, which brings a new spear-wielding advanced class, continent, season pass (otherwise known as an Ark Pass), and more. Check out the patch notes here.

Lost Ark April 2022 Update patch notes



In addition to Lost Ark's April 2022 update bringing in the Glavier advanced class, it also brings the new continent of South Vern, complete with new challenges and stories to explore.

Smilegate and Amazon Game Studios released the patch notes for Lost Ark’s April Update ahead of its launch on April 21, 2022. It will be rolling across all regions at 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET on April 21, 2022. Downtime on servers is expected to be eight hours according to a tweet from the devs. The big deal of this patch is the addition of the new Glavier advanced class, coming to the Martial Artist lineup. They wield a spear and can change stances, building up energy in one stance and releasing it with a stat boost in a violent flurry of attacks. There’s also the new South Vern continent for all players to explore. Check out the full patch notes here:



New Advanced Class - Glaivier

Practicing an artistic and deadly form of martial arts, the Glaivier slices her way through the battlefield, weaving together attacks with her spear and glaive. The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between— Focus and Flurry— with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons.

New Continent - South Vern

Discover and explore a new region of Arkesia with the introduction of South Vern. The settlers of South Vern borrowed technology from many different races to turn this once-barren land into a place of abundant waters and green pastures. Hearing rumors of the dangers that plagued North Vern, the Senate shut South Vern down and formed a new knightly order. Suspecting that something was amiss, Ealyn, the Queen of Vern ordered Knight Commander Avele to investigate. What could be happening to this peaceful continent? Uncover the mysteries of South Vern as you venture into this new region, encounter new characters, and complete quests.

In addition to the storyline, South Vern will include the region’s Chaos Gate, the normal difficulty of the new Chaos Line activity, and the Thunderwings Field Boss. The South Vern Chaos Dungeons will be added in a future update when more players have reached the minimum item level required to participate.

Progression Events - April 21 - June 30

Feiton Powerpass

Players will receive a Feiton Powerpass after completing Feiton's main story quest “Will” during the event period, or, if you've already finished the quest before the update, you'll get the Powerpass when the event starts!

Express Mission Event

This new event will allow players to select one of their characters at combat level 50 that’s under item level 1000 to do “Express Missions”. That character will be granted level 302 gear, and have an opportunity to complete express and bonus missions for significant honing and progression rewards. The missions will be split up into four sections, corresponding to the major continents found in Tier 1 and Tier 2 (North Vern, Rohendel, Yorn, and Feiton), each granting an abundance of materials relevant to that tier to help players progress, such as silver, honing materials, major potions, Engravings, and much more.

Store Updates

Ark Pass

The Ark Pass adds new ways for players to earn meaningful rewards just by playing Lost Ark. With the Ark Pass, players can complete missions to progress their Ark Pass levels— and with each level you reach, you’ll earn rewards. The regular Ark Pass is completely free, and grants a variety of helpful rewards, such as honing material selection chests, pirate coins, and even a mount! In addition to the regular, free Ark Pass, players can purchase two additional levels— Premium & Super Premium— that add additional rewards to the rewards track. Ark Pass progress is roster wide.

General Store Updates & New Skin Sets

Glaivier special packages have been added, including the Graceful Monkey skin set. The Noble Banquet skin collection has also been added to the in-game store for players interested in purchasing separately from the Premium Ark Pass.

A few other minor store updates will take place in the April Update. Some item quantities have been adjusted in Mari’s Secret Shop, and a few new Crystal bundles are available in the in-game store.

General Updates

Added a 25-day track of new daily log-in rewards.

Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps. Now all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run. No more worrying about someone dropping from your group after you used your map!

Chat tab changes will now be shared across your roster.

Modified voice chat volume settings to stay within a medium range of volume outputs.

Updated the server selection screen background.

Increased available character slots from 12 to 18.

Fixed an issue where skill tree info is not shown when viewing PvP skill info from Book Of Coordination while in a Custom Lobby.

Improved Book of Coordination settings. Players can now set up skill presets, tripod levels, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.

Updated text to better detail certain Welcome Challenges.

Adjusted rewards drop location for Naruna Hot Springs.

Added additional controller settings allowing users to tweak the pointer speed and thumbstick deadzone.

Added a new button in Custom PvP Lobbies allowing users to view all players’ active Book of Coordination presets.

Added an option to clear all text within the active chat tab when right-clicking.

Added a new setting allowing players to disable the virtual keyboard while using a controller.

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused unnatural movement in the sails of the “The Great Journey” wallpaper.

Fixed an issue that prevented push-to-talk voice while the ‘Game Menu’ or the ‘Settings Menu’ were open.

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to spawn too close to certain NPCs, making it difficult to interact with them.

Fixed an issue that directed players to the wrong area in the “A Nose For News” quests.

Fixed an issue that prevented text from appearing in the text-to-speech chat tab.

Fixed an issue that caused an "Unknown Error" message to appear while traversing the Foul Hollow dungeon.

Fixed an issue that caused the untradeable version of the Destruction Punisher Skin Set to only apply to 1 slot.

Fixed an issue where the “Armen Stopping the Threat” cutscene was not available in the Memory Chamber.

Fixed an issue that caused the event timer shown on the map to be offset based on the player’s time zone.

Fixed an issue that prevented VO in several cinematics from being heard while playing as a female class.

Fixed an issue that caused an “Unknown Error" to be displayed when attempting to equip a compass that couldn’t be equipped.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Immersed in Death” quest from being completed when reconnecting after equipping the necromancer disguise.

Fixed an issue that caused VO lines during Abyss Dungeons to be inaudible.

Fixed an issue that caused some text in the Book of Coordination to not display in the correct language in French, German, or Spanish.

Fixed an issue where another character’s VO was played while Armen was speaking during the “Belated Help” quest.

Fixed an issue causing debug text to be shown when opening more than one engraving selection chest at a time.

Fixed an issue that prevented ‘Trusted’ players from initiating a trade with a new or non-trusted account.

Fixed an issue that caused the total and online member count within the ‘Guild Menu’ to not display while using a non-English language.

Fixed an issue with controllers that caused some buttons to become unresponsive after skipping cutscenes.

Fixed an issue that caused certain tool-tips to be missing from the controller ‘Settings Menu’.

Fixed an issue that prevented the context menu from being opened with a controller in the ‘Friends Menu’.

This covers the entirety of the Lost Ark April 2022 Update patch notes. Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark coverage and guides to help along on your journey through the game.