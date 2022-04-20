Legible typeface & Horde Mode maps added in latest Quake Enhanced update Quake's menus are finally readable some 25 years after it launched thanks to the latest update for its Enhanced Edition.

It’s been a long time coming, but good old Quake is finally having one of its core components dragged into the modern age. As a part of the third major update since last year’s release, Quake Enhanced will be getting better readability thanks to a higher-resolution typeface and various accessibility options. On the content side of things, three new Horde Mode maps round out the marquee additions to the classic shooter.

While Quake Enhanced updated the original game’s visuals, moved to a new engine, added matchmaking, and brought the experience to modern consoles, it brought along the old typeface from 1996. While many will have nostalgia for those fuzzy brown letters, they were needlessly difficult to parse on many displays, especially for a game that would operate in native 4K. Quake Enhanced Update 3 brings along a host of new accessibility options, including text-to-speech, high-contrast mode, and a new typeface. While it’s not a cosmetic match for the original presentation, it is drastically easier to read.

The revamped Quake front-end menus are simple and straightforward with the new accessibility settings.

The new update also brings along three new Horde Mode maps. The new play areas go by the names The Tower, The Trial, and Relic. The developers have also made some balance changes to the mode itself, increasing difficulty and enemy spawn rates as a direct result of community feedback.

For a full list of patch notes detailing all the changes and additions coming with Update 3, be sure to check out the official blog post over on Steam. While the new accessibility settings may not make you a better Quake player, you can at least be sure that you can understand the options and what kinds of sessions you’ll be matchmaking into.