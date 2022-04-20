New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to update the PS5 DualSense controller on PC

Here is how you can update your PS5 DualSense controller from a desktop.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Though mouse and keyboard is the traditional PC experience, plenty of games just feel better (or are built to be played) with a controller. The PS5 DualSense is a popular controller among PC users, but previously required access to a PS5 console in order to update. That’s not longer the case. Whether you’re using one out of necessity or preference, we’re going to dig into how to update the PS5 DualSense controller.

How to update PS5 DualSense controller on PC

In order to update your PS5 DualSense controller firmware, head to the controller firmware page of PlayStation’s website. You’ll be directed to download the firmware updater, plug your controller into your PC, and follow three steps.

  • Run the installation file, and then follow the on-screen instructions to install the app.
    During the installation, you might see a request to download additional software that’s needed to use [Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller]. To download this software, follow the on-screen instructions.
  • Launch [Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller].
  • Use a USB cable to connect your controller to your Windows PC, and then follow the on-screen instructions to start the update. Don’t turn off your Windows PC or disconnect the USB cable during the update. When the update is complete, a message appears. Select [OK] to finish the process.

The real victory here is for players that prefer to use a PS5 DualSense controller on PC, but don’t actually own a PS5. Previously, connecting your controller to a PS5 console was the only way to update it to the latest firmware, meaning players either needed to own a PS5 or borrow from a friend. Now, there’s no need for the console in order to enjoy the wonders of the DualSense on PC while keeping it up to date.

That’s how you can update a PS5 DualSense controller with your PC and without the use of a PS5. For more on the PS5 and its family of accessories, Shacknews is your place.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola