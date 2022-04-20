How to update the PS5 DualSense controller on PC Here is how you can update your PS5 DualSense controller from a desktop.

Though mouse and keyboard is the traditional PC experience, plenty of games just feel better (or are built to be played) with a controller. The PS5 DualSense is a popular controller among PC users, but previously required access to a PS5 console in order to update. That’s not longer the case. Whether you’re using one out of necessity or preference, we’re going to dig into how to update the PS5 DualSense controller.

How to update PS5 DualSense controller on PC

In order to update your PS5 DualSense controller firmware, head to the controller firmware page of PlayStation’s website. You’ll be directed to download the firmware updater, plug your controller into your PC, and follow three steps.

Run the installation file, and then follow the on-screen instructions to install the app.

During the installation, you might see a request to download additional software that’s needed to use [Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller]. To download this software, follow the on-screen instructions.

Launch [Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller].

Use a USB cable to connect your controller to your Windows PC, and then follow the on-screen instructions to start the update. Don’t turn off your Windows PC or disconnect the USB cable during the update. When the update is complete, a message appears. Select [OK] to finish the process.

The real victory here is for players that prefer to use a PS5 DualSense controller on PC, but don’t actually own a PS5. Previously, connecting your controller to a PS5 console was the only way to update it to the latest firmware, meaning players either needed to own a PS5 or borrow from a friend. Now, there’s no need for the console in order to enjoy the wonders of the DualSense on PC while keeping it up to date.

That’s how you can update a PS5 DualSense controller with your PC and without the use of a PS5. For more on the PS5 and its family of accessories, Shacknews is your place.