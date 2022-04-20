Among Us VR coming to Quest 2 in late 2022 It was also revealed that Schell Games is working with Meta on three new projects for Quest.

During the Meta Showcase, it was revealed that Among Us VR is coming to Quest in late 2022. The VR version of Among Us was originally announced back at The Game Awards last year, however, today’s news gives a better idea as to how long fans will have to wait before they can experience Among Us in VR.

While “late 2022” is somewhat vague, it’s been rumored that Among Us VR could release on December 13 per a leak caught by SteamDB and reported on by outlets like Eurogamer and PCGN. As both outlets noted, it’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt, as it could prove to be inaccurate.

However, with today’s confirmation that Among Us VR is coming to Quest in late 2022, that December date seems much more likely than it had previously.

Adding to the release window news for Among Us VR, it was also revealed that Schell Games is partnering with Meta on three unannounced projects for Quest. No details have been shared on these projects yet, but it’s exciting to hear that not one but three projects could be in the works.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted once more information is revealed about Among Us VR and its release on Quest in late 2022, and the three projects that Schell Games is working on.