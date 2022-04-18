ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 183 Tonight on the program, it's more Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. You don't need a reason to play more Zelda games!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, I've decided to continue our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough. For those who don't know, last week was the 30th anniversary of the North American release of A Link to the Past. During last week's episode, thus why I started the playthrough in the first place. That being said, tonight's episode will start in the Dark Palace, the first Dark World dungeon.

A Link to the Past has some of my all-time favorite Legend of Zelda music as well as being one of my favorite video games ever made. That being said, will I be able to save Hyrule from the evil wizard Agahnim and reclaim the Triforce? There is the whole "save the Seven Maidens, who're the descendants of the Seven Wisemen" too. Find out at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT if I can do all of these things and I hope no one is doubting it!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tueday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthrough and more so stay tuned! Shantae and the Seven Sirens should be back on the program next week.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.