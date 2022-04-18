Shin Megami Tensei 5 crosses 1 million units sold Atlus' latest RPG in its popular apocalyptic demon-taming universe has done well for itself.

It’s been a few months since Shin Megami Tensei V came out, but it would seem that the latest entry in Atlus and Sega’s popular JRPG franchise is doing well enough for itself. Atlus just announced that since its launch in November 2021, SMTV has crossed the one million unit mark on sales, making it one of the best-selling entrees of the entire Shin Megami Tensei series.

Atlus shared the milestone for Shin Megami Tensei V on the official Atlus West Twitter account on April 17, 2022. According to the tweet, Shin Megami Tensei V has crossed 1 million unit mark worldwide. That’s quite the big accomplishment for the game considering that even at 800,000 units back in January 2022, SMTV was already breaking franchise goals to become one of the best-performing games of the series. That’s also despite the fact that, at current, Shin Megami Tensei V is solely on the Nintendo Switch and it is unknown at this time whether or not the game will be ported over to other platforms such as PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Atlus shared the below art from Shin Megami Tensei V character illustrator Masayuki Doi in celebration of the game's 1 million unit milestone since release.

Shin Megami Tensei V came out in November 2021 and was welcomed with mostly positive reception from both players and critics alike. We also enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review, praising its enjoyable story and combat system, though we did find it just a bit grindy. Nonetheless, it has been fairly beloved by many who have played it and might very well once again be indicative of the success that comes with a popular title landing on the Nintendo Switch. While the Shin Megami Tensei series hasn’t quite been as popular as its sister franchise, Persona, it's still quite cool to see this game do the best out of any that has come before.

Shin Megami Tensei V is out now solely on the Nintendo Switch. Have you played it on the Switch? Are you waiting for it to come to other platforms? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.