State of Play & 11 bit studios announce arctic adventure South of the Circle South of the Circle puts players in the role of a survivor trying to escape the frozen threats of the Arctic Circle in a narrative-driven adventure.

Developing studio State of Play and publisher 11 bit studios have announced a new upcoming title in the form of South of the Circle. This new adventure heads back to the Cold War and puts players in the role of a man named Peter who is facing his own balancing act between love and his career, even as greater powers stretch him to the brink and put him in harm’s way. South of the Circle has been confirmed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG.

11 bit studio revealed South of the Circle with a teaser trailer on the 11 bit YouTube channel on April 14, 2022. Set in the 1960s, South of the Circle is a narrative-adventure set in the depths of the Cold War. Peter plays a promising young man whose talents attract military powers even as he deals with dilemmas in his personal life. Between its minimalist art style and solid voice acting, South of the Circle is looking like a solid adventure as players guide Peter than a wretched tangle that includes leaving him stranding in the middle of the Arctic.

South of the Circle looks like it’s going to be quite an interesting story based on the trailer we received. It’s also got a decent voice cast delivering its narrative throughout the game, including the likes of Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (The Crown), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey).

South of the Circle appears as thought it will contain a balancing act between personal social choices and survival in the Arctic wild.

We don’t have a release date just yet for South of the Circle. We only know it’s “coming soon.” Stay tuned for more details from 11 bit studios. We’ll share more info on the game as it becomes available.