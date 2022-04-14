New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

On the Morning You Wake interview: Learning about Nuclear threats from Game for Change

We spoke with the president of Games for Change to learn more about the interactive documentary.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Shacknews was at GDC 2022 and saw a plethora of fascinating games from passionate developers. One of the games being spotlighted at the event was On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World). It was at the event that we got to speak with Games for Change, who produced the game.

Shacknews co-EIC Blake Morse spoke with Games for Change president Susanna Pollack at GDC to learn more about what makes On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World) such an impactful experience. The game tells the real-life story from 2018 where citizens of Hawaii received a false notification that ballistic missiles were en route to the island.

Pollack talks about how real and terrifying the threat of nuclear war is, especially in today’s climate. “It never went away. That’s the sad part and the scary part, but it wasn’t a part of our everyday consciousness,” she shared. Pollack went on to share that Games for Change was approached by Princeton University’s Center for Peace and Global Security about creating an interactive experience to raise awareness for this issue.

On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World) is a 40-minute experience in total, and is told in three parts. To learn more about the game and why it’s so important, especially today, we urge you to listen to the full interview. For more insightful interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola