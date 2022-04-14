On the Morning You Wake interview: Learning about Nuclear threats from Game for Change We spoke with the president of Games for Change to learn more about the interactive documentary.

Shacknews was at GDC 2022 and saw a plethora of fascinating games from passionate developers. One of the games being spotlighted at the event was On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World). It was at the event that we got to speak with Games for Change, who produced the game.

Shacknews co-EIC Blake Morse spoke with Games for Change president Susanna Pollack at GDC to learn more about what makes On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World) such an impactful experience. The game tells the real-life story from 2018 where citizens of Hawaii received a false notification that ballistic missiles were en route to the island.

Pollack talks about how real and terrifying the threat of nuclear war is, especially in today’s climate. “It never went away. That’s the sad part and the scary part, but it wasn’t a part of our everyday consciousness,” she shared. Pollack went on to share that Games for Change was approached by Princeton University’s Center for Peace and Global Security about creating an interactive experience to raise awareness for this issue.

On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World) is a 40-minute experience in total, and is told in three parts. To learn more about the game and why it’s so important, especially today, we urge you to listen to the full interview. For more insightful interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.