Pokemon GO developer reveals new creature-raising AR game, Peridot Niantic Labs' new game will allow players to raise, train, and breed virtual creatures and pets.

Niantic Labs may still be maintaining the continuation of Pokemon GO, but that isn’t all the prolific mobile developer has up its sleeve. Niantic is working on something new and it finally revealed what that something was recently. Peridot is an upcoming game from Niantic where players will be able to collect, raise, train, and breed virtual creatures as pets. What’s more, pre-registration for the game on mobile devices is available now.

Niantic unveiled Peridot with an official press release and a teaser trailer on the game’s new YouTube channel on April 13, 2022. According to the press release, Peridot will allow players to collect, raise, play with, and breed various virtual creatures. Much like Pokemon GO and Niantic’s other games, it will be a blended AR experience where you can interact with your creature through your phone as if it were in the real world. This includes walking your creature, discovering treasure in the world, visiting landmarks, discovering new creatures, and filling out your creature archetype bestiary, and more.

Of all developers, Niantic Labs seems uniquely equipped to handle and cater to a game like Peridot. Having successfully launched and maintained Pokemon GO over the course of the last few years, Niantic knows what it’s like to run a solid AR game. While Peridot may not have the Pokemon brand carrying it, it still looks like a fun time with elements of both Pokemon GO and classic Tamagotchi monster care toys and games. There’s no launch date at this time, but by checking out the website and signing up to pre-register for the game. It seems likely that Peridot will be confined to mobile devices.

It looks like Peridot is set to be Niantic’s next big thing. Stay tuned here at Shacknews as we continue to follow the game for updates and an official release date.