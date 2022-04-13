ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 182 Tonight on the program, we're celebrating the 30th anniversary of the North American release of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're celebrating the North American release of one of the best Super Nintendo games. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past was released in the United States on April 13th, 1992. I was five years old in 1992 and wasn't old enough to play video games by myself yet. I remember getting the game about a year later and little did I know, that the Super Nintendo was going to get me to love playing video games and Nintendo.

There are plenty of people who hold A Link to the Past in high regard as one of the best games ever made, not only the best Zelda game. If A Link to the Past doesn’t hit the Super Nintendo, then they wouldn’t have been able to use it for the basis of Ocarina of Time. Link to the Past has some of the best music in the series as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT for a trip down memory lane as I play one of my all-time favorite games on the Super Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The plan was to start a new series on Wednesday night but then celebrating the Link to the Past North American launch felt like the right thing to do.

