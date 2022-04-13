ShackStream: Retail Therapy Ep. 3: Painting Minifigs with Modiphius

It’s the middle of the month, which means it’s time for another edition of Shacknews’ latest and greatest new livestreaming show, Retail Therapy! For those of you not familiar with Retail Therapy, it’s a series in which we take a look at some of the passions and hobbies that we have outside of video games and the reasons why they resonate with us so much. Today we’re very excited to be joined by Chris Birch, CEO, and founder of TTRPG giants Modiphius and Ted Brockwood who handles their PR. Me and my co-hosts Greg Burke and Rodney Conyers, Jr. will be chatting with them about all things RPG as Greg shows us the ins and outs of painting miniature figurines. It should be a fun time for everyone.

If you want to tune in and catch all the good times live, you'll want to tune into the official Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:15 P.M. PT / 4:15 P.M. ET.

