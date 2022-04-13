New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Scrabble.com delivers a free online version of the classic word game

Built by Scopely in honor of National Scrabble Day, Scrabble.com lets players play Scrabble against a computer, their friends, or players online.
TJ Denzer
1

Scrabble is an iconic game, one of the best and most notable word games around and often imitated by various products over the years. However, Scopely has partnered with Hasbro and Mattel to bring Scrabble back to the masses in a fun and free way. Scrabble.com has launched and it lets players play the classic game against AI opponents, friends, and ranked opponents.

Scopely launched Scrabble.com with the help of Hasbro publishing in North America and Mattel publishing internationally on April 13, 2022. Heading over to the website and logging in or creating an account with Scopely allows players to engage in online Scrabble games for free. Currently, Scrabble.com will allow you to play a game against computer AI opponents with adjustable game length and AI difficulty options, directly invite friends to a casual game, or play online against ranked opponents. The last option features elo-based matchmaking attached to your account so you can rise through the ranks and continue to play the best of the best in Scrabble.

Scrabble.com offers a free online way to play the classic word game against computer and online opponents.
It's fun and surprising to see the original Scrabble come to the internet in such an interesting way. There are plenty of apps that have emulated what Scrabble does, not the least of which was the popular Words With Friends app that is currently published by Zynga. However, with the help of Hasbro and Mattel, Scopely has created and launched a version of the authentic original concept that gave way to those imitators. What’s more fun is that they did it as a completely free experience.

Word games have had a way of sticking around lately, such as in the case of the craze with Wordle. It will be interesting to see if Scrabble.com has similar life. Nonetheless, if you want to stay on top of the latest updates for the game, it has a Twitter in the form of the ScrabbleGO account.

