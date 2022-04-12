ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 181 Tonight on the program, we're hitting the high seas with the Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthrough. During the last Wind Waker episode, we made our way through the Forsaken Fortress and took care of the giant bird monster, the Helmaroc King, at the top. Afterwards, we took a detour to the local auction house and spent a lot of rupees on a faster sail for our ship.

We’re heading back to Dragon Roost Island so we can find the entrance to the Earth Temple. The way to get into the Earth Temple is to awaken the descendant of the sage who tought us the Earth God's Lyric. Loruto, The Zora sage, informed us that their descendant is someone who knows how to play the harp and by playing the Earth God's Lyric will reawaken their past as the sage's decendant. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we can locate the Earth Temple and defeat the monsters inside.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT as well as next week. Coming up on the show will be the continuation of our Shantae and the Seven Sirens playthrough as well as a brand new series on Wednesday nights so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.