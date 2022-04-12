New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Unboxing & Review: Transformers Studio Series Showcase

You'll have a blast transforming and playing with these stunning Transformers figures.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

If you’re a Transformers fan looking to add some new collectibles to your collection, look no further than the Studio Series from Hasbro. Not only are the figures designed to reflect the original Transformers films, they also feature classic conversions between robot and car modes.

Putting these figures to the ultimate test, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently did an unboxing and review video with four models from the Studio Series. First, with the unboxing, the process does involve a bit of zip tie cutting, but once you’re done you’re ready to put your figure against the neat little cardboard diorama it comes with. This is a great addition, especially if you intend to take some glamor shots.

The figures look great and are a blast to transform from robot mode to car mode.
The figures look great and are a blast to transform from robot mode to car mode.

Taking a closer look at the figures themselves, Greg remarks that the figures look good, with the translucent plastic at the eyes and chest adding a little extra something to the overall look. There’s articulation with the figures where you can bend them at the joints, pivot the feet, and move the elbows up and down, left and right, with the figures utilizing swivel joints.

Transforming the figure from robot to vehicle, all four wheels spin, and you can have the vehicle roll around which is fun. However, Greg notes that he prefers the figure when it’s in robot mode.

For more on the Transformers Studio Series figures, be sure to watch the full unboxing and review video from Greg over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. While you’re there, be sure to hit that subscribe button to catch even more awesome unboxing content, and if you haven’t already, also be sure to subscribe to GamerHub TV!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola