Unboxing & Review: Transformers Studio Series Showcase You'll have a blast transforming and playing with these stunning Transformers figures.

If you’re a Transformers fan looking to add some new collectibles to your collection, look no further than the Studio Series from Hasbro. Not only are the figures designed to reflect the original Transformers films, they also feature classic conversions between robot and car modes.

Putting these figures to the ultimate test, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently did an unboxing and review video with four models from the Studio Series. First, with the unboxing, the process does involve a bit of zip tie cutting, but once you’re done you’re ready to put your figure against the neat little cardboard diorama it comes with. This is a great addition, especially if you intend to take some glamor shots.

The figures look great and are a blast to transform from robot mode to car mode.

Taking a closer look at the figures themselves, Greg remarks that the figures look good, with the translucent plastic at the eyes and chest adding a little extra something to the overall look. There’s articulation with the figures where you can bend them at the joints, pivot the feet, and move the elbows up and down, left and right, with the figures utilizing swivel joints.

Transforming the figure from robot to vehicle, all four wheels spin, and you can have the vehicle roll around which is fun. However, Greg notes that he prefers the figure when it’s in robot mode.

For more on the Transformers Studio Series figures, be sure to watch the full unboxing and review video from Greg over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. While you’re there, be sure to hit that subscribe button to catch even more awesome unboxing content, and if you haven’t already, also be sure to subscribe to GamerHub TV!