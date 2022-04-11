ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 180 Tonight on the program is more Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Who knew a tropical vacation could be so dangerous?

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping right back into our Shantae and the Seven Sirens playthrough. The Shantae franchise comes from the great folks at WayForward, known for having all kinds of different playstyles in their games. That being said, Shantae and the Seven Sirens is part dungeon crawler and part Metroidvania. You put those two things together and you have the recipe for a great game.

During the last episode, we took down two of the Seven Siren bosses that inhabit the land. We also upgraded our health quite a bit and that's going to be key as the adventure gets tougher the further we explore. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, will we be able to take down all the sirens and find the rest of the half-genies that have gone missing?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuedsay and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show will be the continuation of our Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthrough as well as a brand new Wednesday night series so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.