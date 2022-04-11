Weird West Update 1.01 patch notes ease the process of selling loot The latest update for Weird West will allow you to access your horse and posse inventories in store menus. Check out the full 1.01 patch notes here.

WolfEye Studios and Devolver Digital’s Weird West is out now and brings a classic and deep RPG vibe to a supernatural world of outlaws and the occult. It’s a pretty excellent game with choices that run the gamut from assisting land barons to protecting the west from spirits of greed, and so much more, but it’s certainly not perfect. That said, patches like the recent Weird West 1.01 update aim to fix some pain points. The update has launched on PC and should roll out on all platforms soon. Streamlining inventory management and looting are big on the agenda.

Weird West Update 1.01 patch notes

WolfEye Studio launched Update 1.01 for Weird West alongside a set of accompanying patch notes on April 9, 2022. The update is out now for PC (coming soon to all platforms) and features a bevy of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes to help make this supernatural western adventure a more enjoyable one. A major headliner on these patch notes is the ability to access horse and posse inventories in any store menu, meaning you don’t have to collect these items from your traveling companions before you can sell them anymore. There are a number of other changes too. Check out the full notes below:

1.01 Changelog

Your Horse now stops if it was moving while if you attempt to search their Saddlebags (and Saddlebags won't auto close if they restart moving for whatever reasons, but will still auto close if you move away from your Horse)

You can now access your Companions and Horse inventory directly from the Shop UI to resell items directly from their inventory

Wanderers now also buy Junk Items to give more opportunities to resell such items while on the road

The game now cycle through 5 x Auto Save Slots instead of 3, so you can more easily backtrack through save files if needed

Game Pass PC Build now uses 10 Manual Save Slots like on Xbox (up from 5) so it matches for Save Roaming between both platforms

The Protector Journey Hero recruited as a Companion will no longer wrongly quit your Posse when receiving friendly fire

Bolt-Action Forester Rifles now have their correct icon in the Weapon Wheel

Fixed opening of the Shop UI sometimes wrongly auto selling a random item from Player inventory, if you pressed USE for too long when validating the choice "Browse Goods"

Fixed crafting of items not dropping crafted item at Player's Feet if player's inventory was full

Improved throwable weapons (eg dynamites etc) throw arc and speed so they are easier to use in combat and can easily be sent through door frames etc

Decreased HOLD time on Scrap Weapon interaction to be standard HOLD interact time to make it less annoying to scrap multiple weapons in a row

Added an option so that player can transfer at once all junk items from their inventory to a companion, horse or container inventory

Fixed an issue with Keyboard+Mouse where you could not navigate the "Abilities" and "Perks" TAB of the Journal if you had used LMB on any of the Abilities or Perks

Fixed one of the Heathen Travel Encounter not triggering on a specific story path

Fixed Canker and Fighting Pit Sigil being wrongly destroyed when using a generic Sigil to access a secondary Temple (the fix is retroactive and if the bug happened already to you, you will re receive the missing Sigil upon entering the Fighting Pit/Canker or upon reloading a save in those locations)

Made all Bounty Targets Intro Line non blocking so that player doesnt get derailed by a blocking conversation while fighting or sneaking on their target

Made it so that if you return a handcuffed Bounty Target, they only have a low chance of later jail breaking and starting a vendetta against you (was previously 100% when it should have been 15%)

Companions now auto use bandages they have in their inventory when their health drops below 40% (instead of the threshold being at 25%)

Tuned distraction noise made by throwing props around so AIs will react to it from further away, allowing player more control over this system

Fixed issue with abandoned mine sometimes not being correctly populated with Sirens when using Sirens Scenario

Fixed Foliage/Bushes areas in Canyon Location to have less "holes" in them so player does not get surprised detected while walking hidden in the middle of a bush patch

Fixed Weapon Shops Guards being pulled to guard banks in Town instead of staying inside the Weapon Shop (also solves Deputies being inside the locked ransacked Bank at beginning of the game)

Added Loading Hint about Companions not requiring Ammo to use ranged weapons

Fixed Easy Prey/Terror on the Trail side quests having their quest item disappearing if you entered the abandoned wagon location and re entered it prior to finding the item

Fixed losing reputation when killing Ravenous at Galen's Crossing

You can drop items from your inventory when browsing containers/NPCs inventory and opening your inventory side panel

Fixed being able to bury companions in Olvidado's lair, resulting in not being able to access their corpse during the last Journey

Fixed finding husband in Bounty Hunter Journey, without freeing him and then returning to Galen's Crossing and completing local objectives prematurely and wrongly completing the Journey

Fixed issue where in rare cases, Essex Mast in Quickbend does not follow up with his blocking conversation when you free him, resulting in an objective blocker

Fixed Tanning Racks in Trapper Camps having nav mesh beneath them which could result in side quest NPCs spawning inside tanning racks and blocking side quest progression

Fixed Rope being removed from player inventory every time you reloaded into a location where you had attached the rope to a skylight

Fixed Documents, Relics, Keys, Golden Ace not transferring from 4th to 5th Hero

Fixed Oneirist leaving location while talking with her about the cursed statuette during the Ritual travel encounter

Fixed hole in bush area at starting point of Greenwood Run resulting in player getting unfairly detected

Made it clearer on the Crafting UI which is the item you produce and which are the items needed

Fixed the Reputation Notification sometimes displaying a placeholder text

Fixed Ability Wheel not showing weapon abilities when having set AIMING to TOGGLE MODE and aiming with your weapon

Fixed Sheriff wrongly going hostile during the side quest where they open the cell after being bribed

Fixed rare blocker bug where Pigman Hero would not go to the destination during a specific Objective in last Journey

That covers the patch notes for Weird West Update 1.01. Inventory management was a point of contention during our play in our Shacknews review, so this will likely help smooth a lot of journeys. WolfEye has also promised that future patches will focus in on new quality-of-life features and improvements, so stay tuned for further notes.