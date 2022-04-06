The next Ghost Recon game is reportedly in development With the end of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint now official, Ubisoft may already be working on the next chapter.

The decision to implement NFTs into Ghost Recon: Breakpoint backfired spectacularly for Ubiosoft. It also exacerbated the myriad issues that fans had with the game long before it got Non-Fungible weapons and gear. Ubisoft just recently broke the news that it would be ceasing development on the game, but it doesn’t look like the franchise will be going on hiatus. New reports claim that Ubisoft is already working on the next Ghost Recon game.

We learned from a Kotaku report that Ubisoft is already in the early stages of development on the next Ghost Recon game. According to the outlet’s sources, Ubisoft’s Paris studio is currently working on the new game. It’s also stated that the game has been in development for roughly a year under the codename OVER, and could be released by the fiscal year 2023.

It’s not yet clear what we can expect from the next Ghost Recon game outside of staple series features. With how maligned Breakpoint was, it will be interesting to see if the developer decides to go in a completely different direction with the next entry.

When Ubisoft announced that it would no longer be developing new content for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, it confirmed that servers for both Breakpoint and Wildlands would remain up for the foreseeable future, so fan of those games don’t need to worry about losing access to their progress or content, for now, at least.

If the reports are true, Ubisoft is already well underway on development for the next Ghost Recon game, and it likely won't be too long until we get an official reveal.