Two Point Campus delayed to August 2022 It looks like classes won't be in session for another semester in Two Point Campus.

With Two Point Campus, Sega and Two Point Studios are looking to extend their zany formula for business management from Two Point Hospital out to the higher education system. Keeping track of the ongoings of blossoming students looking to learn and party… what could go wrong under your keep guidance? Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a bit longer to see. Two Point Studios has just announced a delay that will push Two Point Campus from May back to an August 2022 release date.

Two Point Studios and Sega announced their decision to delay Two Point Campus via the game’s Twitter and a website blog post on April 6, 2022. According to the announcement, Two Point Campus will be pushed back from its original release date on May 17, 2022. The game will now launch on August 9, 2022.

We're really sorry, but it's for the best! Read more here - https://t.co/wAkyJFkfq0 pic.twitter.com/ztUaHHaFeE — Two Point Campus (@TwoPointCampus) April 6, 2022

Game director Mark Webley goes on in the blog to provide a little further context to the delay, citing a desire to give a stable and equally strong launch across PC and console versions.

“Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us,” explained Webley. “This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms. We will use these additional three months to optimise Two Point Campus for all platforms.”

It's a shame to have to wait a bit longer for Two Point Campus, but at least the wait isn’t too intense. With the delay, hopefully Two Point Studios has everything it needs to make Two Point Studios the best college education sim it can be. Be sure to check out our preview impressions of the game and stay tuned for more updates leading up to the new August release date.