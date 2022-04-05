Lost Ark’s North American and European release earlier this year brought the critically acclaimed MMORPG to new regions, and developers Smilegate RPG and Tripod Studios have been working to supply players with new content. Those post-launch plans included adding new classes to the game, such as the Destroyer. As shared in a roadmap, we know exactly when to expect the Destroyer Advanced Class in Lost Ark.
Lost Ark Destroyer Advanced Class release date
The Destroyer Advanced Class will come to Lost Ark in May 2022. The developers announced this in the May roadmap that was shared to the official Lost Ark website. There’s no specific date given, but we can expect the Destroyer to be available by the end of that month. The new class is free DLC and will be accessible by all players.
The Destroyer is an Advanced Warrior Class, alongside the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer. The developers shared more details on what players can expect from the fourth Advanced Warrior Class in the blog post.
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_