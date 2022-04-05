Lost Ark Destroyer Advanced Class release date Here is when the Destroyer Advanced Class will be released in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark’s North American and European release earlier this year brought the critically acclaimed MMORPG to new regions, and developers Smilegate RPG and Tripod Studios have been working to supply players with new content. Those post-launch plans included adding new classes to the game, such as the Destroyer. As shared in a roadmap, we know exactly when to expect the Destroyer Advanced Class in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Destroyer Advanced Class release date

The Destroyer Advanced Class will come to Lost Ark in May 2022. The developers announced this in the May roadmap that was shared to the official Lost Ark website. There’s no specific date given, but we can expect the Destroyer to be available by the end of that month. The new class is free DLC and will be accessible by all players.

The Destroyer is an Advanced Warrior Class, alongside the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer. The developers shared more details on what players can expect from the fourth Advanced Warrior Class in the blog post.

Armed with a variety of skills centered around charging into the heart of the fray, their hammer attacks are so catastrophically crushing that Destroyers can bend gravity to their will— slowing, launching, pushing, and pulling enemies— whatever it takes to utterly, beyond a shadow of a doubt, destroy them. As an Advanced Warrior Class, the Destroyer will give players another option for a DPS build in Lost Ark. It will also open the door for new strategies in PvP. The Destroyer Advanced Class will be released by the end of May 2022. It will follow the Glaivier Advanced Class, which will be released in April 2022. For more on what you need to know about Lost Ark, including the game’s full list of Classes and Advanced Classes, stick with us here on Shacknews.