New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Lost Ark Glaivier Advanced Class release date

Here is when the Glaivier Advanced Class will be released in Lost Ark.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Since Lost Ark was released in North America and Europe back in February, developers Smilegate RPG and Tripod Studio have been hard at work supplying the game with new content, with hopes of getting it up to speed with its original Korean version. This means adding a slew of new Advanced Classes to the game, including the Glaivier. Let’s look at when the Glaivier Advanced Class will be released in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Glaivier Advanced Class release date

The Glaivier Advanced Class will be added to Lost Ark in April 2022. The developers confirmed this in the April roadmap, which states the new class is coming by the end of the month. It’s here that we also learn a little bit more about what to expect from the Advanced Class. The Glaivier is a Martial Artist Advanced Class, joining the likes of Wardancer, Soulfist, Striker, and Scrapper. The developer shared additional insight on how the fifth Martial Arts Advanced Class will play in-game.

Although there is not yet a specific date, the Glaivier Advanced Class will be released for Lost Ark players in April 2022. For more on what’s new in Lost Ark, including the game’s full list of Classes and Advanced Classes, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola