Lost Ark Glaivier Advanced Class release date

Since Lost Ark was released in North America and Europe back in February, developers Smilegate RPG and Tripod Studio have been hard at work supplying the game with new content, with hopes of getting it up to speed with its original Korean version. This means adding a slew of new Advanced Classes to the game, including the Glaivier. Let’s look at when the Glaivier Advanced Class will be released in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Glaivier Advanced Class release date

The Glaivier Advanced Class will be added to Lost Ark in April 2022. The developers confirmed this in the April roadmap, which states the new class is coming by the end of the month. It’s here that we also learn a little bit more about what to expect from the Advanced Class. The Glaivier is a Martial Artist Advanced Class, joining the likes of Wardancer, Soulfist, Striker, and Scrapper. The developer shared additional insight on how the fifth Martial Arts Advanced Class will play in-game.

The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between— Focus and Flurry— with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons. The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Flurry stance, while the longer glaive harnesses Focus stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks. While certain builds may focus your attention onto one of these weapons, an effective Glaivier can maximize their potential by creating balance between the two stances, building up energy in one stance which grants an impactful stat-boost when swapping to the other.

Although there is not yet a specific date, the Glaivier Advanced Class will be released for Lost Ark players in April 2022. For more on what’s new in Lost Ark, including the game’s full list of Classes and Advanced Classes, stick with us here on Shacknews.