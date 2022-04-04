Deep Rock Galactic Season 2: Rival Escalation digs in April 28 The next season of subterranean mining action is just around the corner.

If you are a fan of digging, collecting minerals, drinking beer, and dancing, then Deep Rock Galactic could be the game for you. If you also hate bugs with a passion, you need to buy the game immediately. Those who are already in the Rock and Stone club will be delighted to hear that Ghost Ship Games have confirmed that Deep Rock Galactic Season 2: Rival Escalation, will arrive on PC on April 28.

Following the successful deployment of Season 1: Rival Incursion, the development team at Ghost Ship Games is preparing the next big content update for the most popular dwarf mining game around. While details of exactly what types of missions and encounters miners will be participating in are still a mystery, it is known that players will have the option to enter such endeavors looking good in new cosmetic DLC.

Season 2: Rival Escalation will also mark the introduction of the official Season 2 cosmetic DLC pack Robot Rebellion. This DLC pack offers all-new outfits for each mining class, along with new paint jobs. Just like Season 1, there will also be a full cosmetic tree with items for players to unlock for free during the new season.

Ghost Ship has also confirmed that all the items from the Season 1 cosmetic tree will be moved into the general loot pool so players will still have the opportunity to acquire said cosmetics once the new season kicks off. In the time between now and the release of Rival Escalation, Deep Rock Galactic will be hosting a limited-time event celebrating the Easter holiday with new cosmetics and some ‘Easter Eggs.’

Deep Rock Galactic Season 2: Rival Escalation will launch on April 28, 2022, for PC players and May 5, 2022, for Xbox and PlayStation players. If you cannot wait until then, the update will be going live on the game’s experimental test branch via Steam on April 19. 2022.