Kirby orchestral cover from 8-Bit Big Band won a Grammy last weekend The band covers various video game music and won an award for their recent rendition of Meta Knight's Revenge from Kirby Superstar.

Last weekend saw the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony go live to present awards for music and entertainment to a number of musicians and entertainers for their latest projects. It was a night of the usual pomp and circumstance that saw a number of winners being recognized for their achievements, but there was a lovely and surprising inclusion in the mix based on a certain Nintendo pink puff ball. The 8-Bit Big Band took home a Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental, or A Capella for its performance of Meta Knight’s Revenge from 1996 Super Nintendo classic, Kirby Superstar.

Co-arrangers and band leaders Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman gushed about their Grammy win on Twitter following the award ceremony on April 3, 2022. The 8-Bit Big Band is a Manhattan, New York-based group of around 30 to 65 musicians who regularly create covers of popular video game music. In the past, the group has produced albums and put on live performances composed of covers from series such as F-Zero, Final Fantasy, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros., and more. Last night, the group was recognized for its recently released cover of Meta Knight’s Revenge.

It was a big win for The 8-Bit Big Band, with both Rosen and Silverman thrilled over the results. They weren’t the only ones to celebrate and be in awe of the achievement though. Even Kirby creator and longtime director Masahiro Sakurai was surprised to hear of the achievement, tweeting about it from his personal Twitter.

Kirby has also been quite prominent in recent news thanks to the recent successful release of Kirby and the Forgotten World for the Nintendo Switch. However, 8-Bit Big Band’s awesome cover of Meta Knight’s Revenge is just another good thing going on with our favorite pink, hungry hero. Congrats to the band on their win, and be sure to check them out over on The 8-Bit Big Band’s official website.