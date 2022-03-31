ShackStream: Going ultra-wide in Death Stranding Director's Cut It's time to strap on some cargo and head out into the unknown as we explore the Death Stranding Director's Cut in ultra-wide on PC.

Shack Air is taking a break this week as we fire up the newly released Death Stranding Director's Cut on PC instead. Jan will head out into the unknown and revisit the beautiful and terrifying landscape in all its ultra-wide glory. We'll see what new features and improvements we can dig up as we spend two hours with one of the most unique games in recent memory.

It's been a while since Jan put cargo on his back instead of into the hold of an aircraft, so today's stream should be an adventure. Join him and get a look at what's new and improved in the PC Director's Cut. Next week, we'll head back to the skies with a special scenic flight through the recently overhauled Iberian Peninsula.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!