Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 60

It's time for more film and television discussions with Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
1

Pop! Goes the Culture! is our film and television discussion show here on Shacknews, where we discuss what's new in the broader entertainment industry. Today marks our 60th episode, and we'd love it if you would join us!

Episode 60 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

There's a lot to talk about today, with some particularly heavy topics upfront. That said, there's still plenty of fun to be had on today's show, as we'll be talking Spy Kids and reviewing the first episode of Moon Knight with special guest Dennis White!

As always, we want to say thank you for tuning in! If you're looking for an additional way to support Shacknews, you can do so by subscribing to our channel which can be done at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.

Make sure to butter your popcorn, it’s time for episode 60 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

