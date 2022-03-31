PC save file location - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Here is where you can find and back up your save file in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gives players a fantasy spin on the Borderlands formula, with unique environments, characters, and loot to discover. As you make your way through the game, you’ll probably want to protect yourself from potentially losing progress, as some users have reported their save files being erased. Let’s look at where you can find your Tiny Tina Wonderlands save file on PC.

PC save file location - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

You can access your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands save file on PC by going to Documents > My Games > Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands > Saved > SaveGames. Here, you should see a folder that’s titled a series of numbers and letters. The folder should be dated for the same day as your latest save for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Copy this folder, and paste it somewhere else on your computer. It can be in Documents, your desktop, wherever. Just make sure it’s somewhere that you can easily remember in an emergency.

In the event that you go to play Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands one day and your save file has vanished, you should be able to grab the folder from wherever you’re storing it, and then paste it back into that SaveGames folder. This will allow you to retrieve your lost save data. We recommend you backup your save data frequently so that you’re not losing several hours worth of progress in the event of file loss.

Several players have already reported instances of save file loss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The issue seems to be on Gearbox’s side, meaning it’s liable to happen on both consoles and PC. Unfortunately, this method only works for players on PC via the Epic Games Store.

Now that you know where to find your PC save file in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you can be properly prepared for a potential lost file. For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Shacknews is your place.