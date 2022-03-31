Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players report deleted cloud saves Players across platforms claim that their progress in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is being inexplicably erased.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest chapter in the Borderlands saga. While it’s being celebrated for giving the franchise formula a fresh spin, the game isn’t without its complaints. One of the most critical issues being pointed out is that some Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players are having their cloud saves erased randomly.

There have been several reports of save file loss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands since its release, with one of the most notable coming from Forbes’ Paul Tassi, who says he lost six hours of playtime due to the mysterious issue. It’s not entirely clear what’s causing the loss of save file data, but the problem seems to be present on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Epic Games Store.

Epic Cloud save deleted 8 hours of grind for me in Wonderlands. Just plum didnt count my sessions the other day. Didnt even load up the game on another device — Gothalion (@Gothalion) March 31, 2022

Content creator Gothalion stated that he had eight hours worth of time in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands go down the drain as a result of his file being erased. More instances of user reports can be found on Reddit threads and on social media. It’s not an entirely foreign issue, as a similar phenomenon was experienced in Borderlands 3. Some players report seeing an error message about a disparity between local and cloud saves, while others just simply realized that their progress was gone.

Gearbox Software has yet to acknowledge or share a fix for the save file loss issue plaguing players. In the meantime, we recommend that players on the Epic Games Store locate and back up their save files in the event that they are lost. Despite that glaring issue, there is a lot to love about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as we highlighted in our review. For necessary updates on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Shacknews has you covered.