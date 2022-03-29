Limited Run Games is opening a physical retail store on April 30 The store will be located in Limited Run Games' home state of North Carolina.

Limited Run Games is honoring its “Forever Physical” motto this April by opening its first ever physical retail store. The store will be located in Limited Run Games’ home state of North Carolina, and will open its doors on April 30 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

If you’re in the area, the Cary, North Carolina store will celebrate its opening by giving away swag bags to the first 100 people in line, with each visitor also receiving a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Limited Run Games prize pack along with an exclusive event trading card.

The store will be open from 8:00 a.m. (EDT) until 8:00 p.m. (EDT), giving you plenty of time to drop by and enjoy other grand opening festivities including event exclusive items, signings with noteworthy special guests, and even an outdoor market complete with a vinyl section.

The full offering of festivities, as outlined by Limited Run Games, includes: Over 800 curated games and limited-edition merch available spanning the entire Limited Run Games catalog.

Event exclusive items, including Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game SNES Edition (with exclusive cover for Switch and PS4), Shantae and Shantae: Risky’s Revenge (both available in an oversized Game Boy styled box), a

River City Girls 1 Commemorative NES Box and Soundtrack, and an exclusive Grand Opening Trading Card.

Signings with special guests husband and wife team Matt and Erin Bozon, Co-Creators of Shantae and Shantae series.

Signings with special guests Adam Tierney and Bannon Rudis, directors of River City Girls games.

Signings and merchandise available with special guests from hit internet sensation Mega64.

An outdoor market with a vinyl section, a build-your-own merch box area, community trading card swap, exclusive item pop-up, and game trade-in area, and more.

Trade-ins: Fans who trade in their used games with a $25+ value will receive a ticket that allows them to purchase an additional exclusive item and an exclusive trading card. Fans can get a head start on trades by visiting the store on Friday, Apr. 29 (1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT) and/or during the grand opening in the outdoor tent area (10:00 AM - 4:00 PM EDT).

If you can’t make it to the grand opening but still want to check the store out at some point, Limited Run Games specified in its announcement that normal store hours are Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (EDT), Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. (EDT) to 9:00 p.m. (EDT), and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. (EDT). It’s also noted in the announcement that the store will be closed on Sunday, April 31, before returning to regular store hours the following week.

For residents of North Carolina, and those in driving range, the Limited Run Games physical retail shop is located at 107 Edinburgh South Drive in Cary, North Carolina in the MacGregor Village shopping center.

Limited Run Games was founded in 2015 and has since published over 1,000 physical games and soundtracks for a wide variety of beloved games. For more on Limited Run Games and its new physical retail shop, be sure to read through the full announcement post over on the company’s website.