How to play cross-play - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Here's how you can play with friends on different platforms in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest release from Gearbox Software. Taking the Borderlands formula and injecting it with a fantasy flare, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is filled with enemies to battle and loot to gather. A big part of the experience is going through it all with a friend. The game supports cross-play functionality, allowing you to team up with friends on any system. Let’s get into how you can play cross-play in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

To play cross-play in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll need to have a SHiFT account. This account should be the same regardless of what system you’re playing on. From the main menu, select the icon with the green plus symbol on it. This will bring up your Roster, showing all of your friends across every platform. Select “Find SHiFT friends” and you can enter your friend's SHiFT username and add them to your friends list.

Once you’ve got players added to your friends list, you can freely jump in and out of their games, so long as they have their party set to open. If a party is set to private, you’ll need an invite to play. Your Roster page will also show any friends that you already have added on the platform you’re currently using. It will also give you a brief overview of the player’s stats, including their level, attributes, and current active quest.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ cross-play works between PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox, and PlayStation. Borderlands 3 also had cross-play support, with the exclusion of PlayStation platforms. Now, PS4 and PS5 players can get in on the cross-play action.

Now that you know how to play cross-play in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’re ready to enjoy all the adventure game has to offer. For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, stick with Shacknews.