Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 25: Epic Spring Sale 2022

The time for spring sales is rapidly approaching, so somebody had to get the ball rolling. Following Blizzard and Ubisoft kicking things off last week, the folks at the Epic Games Store are keeping things going with their massive promotion. Dozens of games are on sale, including Deathloop, which is making its EGS debut, as well as Far Cry 6, which is in the middle of a free weekend. If nothing in the EGS Spring Sale excites you, then be sure to check out their Square Enix Publisher Sale, which includes a first discount on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Elsewhere, Steam has a handful of publisher sales, including its own Square Enix sale, the continuing EA promotion, and the best of Paradox Interactive's management games. The Battle.net Spring Sale continues with deals on Call of Duty: Vanguard and Diablo 2: Resurrected. The Ubisoft Spring Sale continues with its 15% off coupon that stacks onto its low prices, including a flash deal on Riders Republic. Lastly, be sure to check out the thousands of games on sale over at GOG.com, including Cyberpunk 2077, Disco Elysium, and IGF award winner Inscryption.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Europa Universalis 4. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack, Conquest of Paradise, Wealth of Nations, Res Publica, Art of War, and El Dorado DLC/expansion packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Common Sense, The Cossacks, Mare Nostrum, Rights of Man, Ultimate Music, Ultimate E-book, Mandate of Heaven, and Third Rome DLC/expansion packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Cradle of Civilization, Monuments to Power, Rule Britannia, Ultimate Unit Pack, Dharma, and Golden Century DLC/expansion packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.99 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Automobilista. Pay $9 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive iRacing, Automobilista 2, DRIFT21, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the promo code FRESH15 to save an extra 15% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.