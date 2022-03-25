Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 25: Epic Spring Sale 2022

The time for spring sales is rapidly approaching, so somebody had to get the ball rolling. Following Blizzard and Ubisoft kicking things off last week, the folks at the Epic Games Store are keeping things going with their massive promotion. Dozens of games are on sale, including Deathloop, which is making its EGS debut, as well as Far Cry 6, which is in the middle of a free weekend. If nothing in the EGS Spring Sale excites you, then be sure to check out their Square Enix Publisher Sale, which includes a first discount on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.
Elsewhere, Steam has a handful of publisher sales, including its own Square Enix sale, the continuing EA promotion, and the best of Paradox Interactive's management games. The Battle.net Spring Sale continues with deals on Call of Duty: Vanguard and Diablo 2: Resurrected. The Ubisoft Spring Sale continues with its 15% off coupon that stacks onto its low prices, including a flash deal on Riders Republic. Lastly, be sure to check out the thousands of games on sale over at GOG.com, including Cyberpunk 2077, Disco Elysium, and IGF award winner Inscryption.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Demon's Tilt - FREE until 3/31
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/27)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $29.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $24.79 (38% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (30% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $15.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $13.99 (30% off)
- Road 96 - $13.97 (30% off)
- The Big Con - $7.49 (50% off)
- Lake - $14.99 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $19.49 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.99 (60% off)
- What the Golf? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale 2022.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $39.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded - $7.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $52.99 (47% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $11.59 (71% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.37 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $35.87 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $23.47 (61% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [Steam] - $19.48 (35% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition [Steam] - $13.82 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $13.95 (77% off)
- RAD [Steam] - $4.85 (76% off)
- More from the GameBillet Bandai Namco Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.02 (70% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.37 (71% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.49 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.29 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.27 (64% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [Ubisoft] - $50.04 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $16.37 (73% off)
- Trials Rising [Ubisoft] - $4.54 (82% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $12.14 (73% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.99 (73% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $11.99 (52% off)
- CrisTales [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $29.69 (34% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $15.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- CrossCode - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $15.99 (20% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.49 (25% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.65 (66% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $10.19 (66% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.34 (84% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $2.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.79 (70% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Quake: The Offering - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 4,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Games Festival Spring Edition, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.80 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.40 (58% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.22 (71% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.44 (83% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $11.00 (50% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.95 (67% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $4.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Europa Universalis 4. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack, Conquest of Paradise, Wealth of Nations, Res Publica, Art of War, and El Dorado DLC/expansion packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Common Sense, The Cossacks, Mare Nostrum, Rights of Man, Ultimate Music, Ultimate E-book, Mandate of Heaven, and Third Rome DLC/expansion packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Cradle of Civilization, Monuments to Power, Rule Britannia, Ultimate Unit Pack, Dharma, and Golden Century DLC/expansion packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.99 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Automobilista. Pay $9 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive iRacing, Automobilista 2, DRIFT21, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. DRMs vary.
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Cybernetic Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Generation Zero [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield [Steam] - $7.19 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Cybernetic Sale.
- Devolver Publisher Sale
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Devolver Publisher Sale.
- Paradox Strategy Sale
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battletech Mercenary Collection [Steam] - $30.59 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Paradox Strategy Sale.
Origin
- EA Publisher Sale
- GRID Legends - $39.99 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (80% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $11.99 (80% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Unravel Two - $1.99 (90% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin EA Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the promo code FRESH15 to save an extra 15% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Spring Sale
- Riders Republic - $27.00 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $25.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/27)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $24.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- KEO [Steam Early Access] - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 3/27 @ 10AM PT)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $26.98 (55% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition - $59.65 (47% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger - $7.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.60 (90% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.05 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.73 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Complete Edition - $15.89 (61% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.79 (88% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- Paradox Management Weekend
- Academia: School Simulator - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $5.99 (80% off)
- Surviving Mars - $5.99 (80% off)
- Prison Architect - $5.99 (80% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $17.99 (55% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $6.79 (66% off)
- Yes, Your Grace - $9.99 (50% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.88 (86% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 25: Epic Spring Sale 2022