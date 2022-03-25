Sony rumored to unveil its Game Pass competitor next week New reports state that Sony is going to reveal its new subscription service, codenamed 'Spartacus,' in the near future.

Xbox Game Pass has been a powerhouse for Microsoft, generating revenue and getting more players to buy into the Xbox ecosystem. It stands to reason that Sony would want to get in on that action as well with a service of its own. It’s been rumored for a while that such a service is in development, and we may be getting an official reveal as early as next week.

The latest report surrounding Sony’s gaming subscription service comes by way of Bloomberg. According to the publication, Sony is just about ready to unveil the service, which is codenamed ‘Spartacus.’ What’s more, the outlet’s sources say that the reveal event may be going down next week. If true, we won’t have to wait very long to get official details from the source itself.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, it’s likely that a PlayStation subscription service would work similarly to Xbox Game Pass, granting users access to a library of first and third-party titles at the cost of a monthly fee. One of the biggest selling points of Xbox Game Pass is that users get all first-party games on release day at no additional cost. It will be interesting to see if Project Spartacus features a similar benefit.

The report also alleges that the new service will combine both PlayStation Plus and PS Now. It’s also said that there will be different options for subscription tiers and that the catalog will include both modern titles and classics.

The latest rumor surrounding Sony’s Xbox Game Pass competitor provides new details and states that an official reveal is right around the corner. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for such an announcement, and you can expect to catch any potential updates right here on Shacknews.