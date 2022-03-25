GM will halt pickup truck production at Indiana factory due to chip shortage Due to ongoing semiconductor shortages, GM doesn't have enough chips to keep its production line of trucks like the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra going.

Semiconductor shortages have been a major issue for a lot of different groups in both the technology and gaming industries. Consoles have been affected, as have GPUs, CPUs, and a multitude of other PC components. However, the semiconductor shortage goes well beyond games. The vehicle industry has also been heavily affected, and because of the ongoing shortage, General Motors has announced it will be halting pickup truck productions at its Indiana factory for several weeks in April.

General Motors made its announcement regarding halting pickup truck production on March 25, 2022, as reported by CNBC. While many automakers were expecting to see an improvement in chip supply crucial to vehicle production as we got deeper into 2022, recent events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine have muddled expectations and predictions. With neon resources disrupted by the conflict, semiconductor production is faced with yet another obstacle to getting back on track.

General Motors' Indiana plant is one of a few responsible for the production of several popular truck models, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra.

GM President Mark Reuss recently spoke on the matter of semiconductor supply. It seems while the company previously expected to get back on track to full production, the semiconductor shortage is going to continue to be a concern for some time.

“[Supplies were] getting a little better,” said Reuss. “We’re not through this. We’re doing the best we can.”

General Motors also released a company statement on the matter.

“Overall, we have seen better consistency in semiconductor supply through the first quarter compared to last year as a whole. This has translated into an improvement in our production and deliveries during the first three months of the year. However, there is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward.” ~ General Motors

As issues like to Russian/Ukraine conflict continue to strain global resources, stay tuned as we continue to follow General Motors, the semiconductor industry, and other industries affected by it as updates become available.