Gran Turismo 7 studio offers free credit pack as apology for state of game Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi promised changes are coming that will make Gran Turismo 7's grind more bearable.

Gran Turismo 7 has been under a lot of heat as of late. After the game launched, it became abundantly clear that grinding for some of the game’s better cars was a very uphill battle. What’s worse, when players discovered ways to streamline the path, developer Polyphony patched them out. This brought on backlash from the player base which has dragged down audience scores and perception of the game. In response, Polyphony Digital president and Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi announced upcoming changes to bring Gran Turismo 7 more in line with audience expectations, as well a free 1 million credit pack in game as apology for its current state.

Yamauchi made the announcement of changes to Gran Turismo 7 and an apology gift for fans via a PlayStation blog post on March 25, 2022. As an apology for the intense grind in GT7 and the actions of Polyphony angering fans, players will receive a free 1 million credit pack if they log in between now and April 25 to claim it. 1 million credits in GT7 should be more than enough to fast track most players to their next vehicle.

Gran Turismo 7: An update from Polyphony Digital https://t.co/JV03nF3xMi — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) March 25, 2022

That wasn’t all though, Yamauchi said the apology is just the beginning and Polyphony Digital has intentions to spruce Gran Turismo 7 up to make it the game players want it to be. That includes adding more events and lessening the grind in the game.

“To improve the player experience, we will be rolling out a considerable patch in the beginning of April,” Yamauchi wrote. “The number of events will be increased, and we will reestablish the reward system with greater balance throughout the game to benefit all players.”

To that end, the following changes are coming in an update at the start of April:

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

Yamauchi also promised the following updates and features coming in later patches.

Increase the payout value of limited time rewards as we develop as a live service.

Further World Circuit event additions.

Addition of Endurance Races to Missions including 24-hour races.

Addition of Online Time Trials and awarding of rewards according to the player’s difference with the top ranked time.

Make it so cars can be sold.

With these changes in the works, it will remain to be seen if Polyphony can win the hearts of the fans back. Gran Turismo 7’s driving made for a big reason why we highly praised the game in review. If the economy can be improved as well, along with the credit gift, maybe we can get back to enjoying GT7 more than grinding in it.