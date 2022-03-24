Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 8 overhauls Iberian Peninsula The latest terrain update for Microsoft's award-winning flight sim set its sight on the iconic Iberian Peninsula.

Microsoft managed to drop jaws back in the Summer of 2020 when it launched Microsoft Flight Simulator onto PCs across the globe. Marrying next-generation visuals with unprecedented scope, the game is one of the standout pieces of video game software released in the last decade. For its eighth World Update patch, Microsoft has opted to target the Iberian Peninsula, including Spain, Portugal, and Gibraltar.

In the time since it first launched, Microsoft ported it to Xbox Series S|X consoles and started offering World Updates to address problems in the original world map, as well as add polish and visual upgrades to help landmarks and iconic locations become more recognizable. The newest World Update will focus on some of the most picturesque shorelines on the eastern Atlantic Ocean and the sprawling hills and fields of Spain.

This update includes four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest, four bush trips, four new discovery flights, and five brand-new landing challenges. The update is free for all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator for both PC and Xbox consoles.

Those interested in more details on World Update VIII and the other changes coming in this patch, be sure to refer to the game’s official website. Also, be sure to check out our regular Flight Simulator 2020 streams with Jan Peek on our Twitch channel. Make sure to follow the channel to get notifications whenever we go live.