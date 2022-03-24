A limited-time Warriors Collection Event is coming to Apex Legends next week

In an exciting announcement, it was revealed that a brand new, limited-time Warriors Collection Event is coming to Apex Legends next week. The event will be playable from March 29 until April 12, and will feature a number of exciting things for Apex Legends players to immerse themselves in. Notably, the Warriors Collection Event brings back the game’s 9v9 Control mode along with the addition of Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon.
The blog post adds information as well about how you can “expedite the inevitable” with an interactive console you can use to discourage any foes attempting to capture B.
As exciting as that sounds, there’s even more to look forward to with the Warriors Collection Event in the form of a new map, Drop-Off. The blog post from EA goes into detail about POIs in Drop-Off, which you can read in full here.
