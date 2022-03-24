A limited-time Warriors Collection Event is coming to Apex Legends next week The event will be playable from March 29 to April 12.

In an exciting announcement, it was revealed that a brand new, limited-time Warriors Collection Event is coming to Apex Legends next week. The event will be playable from March 29 until April 12, and will feature a number of exciting things for Apex Legends players to immerse themselves in. Notably, the Warriors Collection Event brings back the game’s 9v9 Control mode along with the addition of Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon.

Our limited-time 9v9 mode Control is returning for two weeks with the Warriors Collection Event! This time around, Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon has been added into the mix. So, squad up, select your loadout, and fight for total control over Olympus, Storm Point, and Kings Canyon.

It’s noted in the blog post about the event from EA that Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground with added cover, ziplines, and more.

Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground for control over Kings Canyon. The battleground now comes equipped with additional cover, ziplines, skydive launchers, a hover take, and more to allow for increased balance and improved flow.

The blog post adds information as well about how you can “expedite the inevitable” with an interactive console you can use to discourage any foes attempting to capture B.

In true Caustic fashion, you can ‘expedite the inevitable’ by using the terminal inside his lab. Interacting with the console will raise the toxin levels, resulting in a damaging trap for legends attempting to capture B.

As exciting as that sounds, there’s even more to look forward to with the Warriors Collection Event in the form of a new map, Drop-Off. The blog post from EA goes into detail about POIs in Drop-Off, which you can read in full here.

The POIs in Drop-Off can be primarily thought of as two governing locations: Interior and Exterior. The interior is split across two POIs: Observation Deck and Deployment Line, while the exterior offers the Loading Bay. And of course, it wouldn’t be a limited-time Apex Legends event without the inclusion of special cosmetics to collect. According to the blog post from EA, there are 24 new themed, limited-time cosmetics on offer during the Warriors Collection Event. The Warriors Collection Event introduces a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics. Look every inch the fighter in new Legendary skins including the ‘Synthetic Huntress’ Ash Skin, ‘Riding Dirty’ Octane Skin, ‘Jewel Olympus’ Horizon Skin, and ‘Combat Survivalist’ Lifeline. All 24 limited-time cosmetics will be available for direct purchase in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, and in Warriors Event Apex Packs. Additionally, you’ll be able to earn 1,600 points per day to unlock rewards with challenges that refresh daily, and it’s noted that each week of the event will have its own rewards track. You can earn 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. There are also stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if you complete them during the event. All of these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass, so you can complete multiple at once. All in all, the Warriors Collection Event sounds like an exciting opportunity for Apex Legends players looking for some fun gameplay with the 9v9 Control mode, and those looking to add some cool cosmetics to their collection. Again, the Warriors Collection Event will run from March 29 until April 12 in Apex Legends. For more on the Warriors Collection Event, be sure to read through the full blog post from EA.