Apple rumored to be working on subscription plan for iPhone & other hardware

There are rumors swirling around the tech industry that Apple may be cooking up a new subscription plan that would allow customers to acquire the company’s hardware, such as the iPhone or a MacBook, via scheduled monthly payments.

The reports of a potential Apple hardware subscription service were first shared earlier today over at Bloomberg. While the company has enjoyed unmatched success in multiple markets over the last twenty years, there are still billions of potential Apple hardware customers in the wild. Allowing its hardware to be acquired without the typical associated upfront cost could allow the Cupertino-based tech giant to continue to expand the reach of its digital empire.

Those familiar with the matter also believe that Apple is very interested in recurring hardware sales and believes this program could usher in millions of new customers. If the barrier to hardware entry becomes as convenient as a subscription for common digital services like music or movies, the dominance of the iPhone and Apple brands could further expand.

Many customers are already used to paying for their Apple devices in installments that are typically handled by the major mobile service providers. Apple stands to cut out the middle man and keep more revenue for itself if customers get their iPhones via an Apple-provided subscription plan.

Nothing about the rumored plan is official or has been formally announced or commented on by Apple at this time. Be sure to keep checking in with us at Shacknews for more updates as they become available.