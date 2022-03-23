Far Cry 6 gets free weekend alongside Stranger Things crossover Players will not only be able to check out Far Cry 6, but also its new Stranger Things crossover mission for free all weekend.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 was another open world outing for the franchise with all of the usual guerrilla warfare fixings as players took the region back little by little from a despot. It’s not a bad game if you’re into what the Far Cry series has offered several times before, but for those who haven’t tried it, Ubisoft wants to give you a chance to dip your toes in with a twist. There’s a free weekend coming up and it includes the launch of a new mission featuring a crossover with Stranger Things.

Ubisoft announced the upcoming free weekend for Far Cry 6 via the Far Cry Twitter channel on March 22, 2022. Starting on March 24 and running through March 27, players can download Far Cry 6 for free and check out everything the game has to offer in the time allowed. What’s more, Ubisoft is collaborating with Netflix to launch a Stranger Things mission that includes the Demogorgon. You can take on it all, including the special mission either solo or with a friend throughout the entire upcoming weekend.

Far Cry 6 was a decent release for the franchise. In our Shacknews review, we noted the beauty of the region presented, the interesting use of skills via various backpacks, and an enjoyable array of various combat throughout the game, with just a few gripes about some of the side tasks and AI companions. Other than that, it’s a solid entry in the long-running and popular open world franchise and has only continued to feature more interesting content added since its launch.

With Ubisoft offering Far Cry 6 for free starting on March 24, it’s a great time to see what the game has to offer if you’ve been on the fence about it. If not, you can always go in, try to Stranger Things content, and duck out. Either way, it will be available this weekend for any players that want to check it out.