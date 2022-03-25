Five things you should know before playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land Get yourself off to a good start in Kirby and the Forgotten Land by reviewing five things we think you should know about the game.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a must-play experience for Kirby fans and has a lot on offer for you to do. With that being said, there are a few things worth keeping in mind before jumping in, like the best way to farm Star Coins and how to find hidden Treasure Roads. Looking to prepare for Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Join us as we run through five things we think you should know before playing!

Search the map to discover hidden Treasure Roads

Be sure to take some time to fly around each world map while keeping an eye out for a "Search" option to uncover hidden Star Coins and Treasure Roads in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The game will reveal Treasure Roads on the map as you progress through the stages in each world, with Treasure Roads being necessary to play as they reward you with Rare Stones that are required for Copy Ability upgrades at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop.

If you’re looking for something to do on the side between stages, you can actually uncover some of these Treasure Roads early simply by flying around the map and looking for them. As you fly around, a “Search” option will occasionally appear. When you proceed to “Search” after being prompted, you’ll reveal either a small Star Coin bonus or a hidden Treasure Road.

Typically, the hidden Treasure Roads are tied to Kirby’s new Mouthful Mode feature as opposed to Copy Abilities as are the focus with most other Treasure Roads. What’s nice is that the Treasure Roads for Mouthful Mode are real standouts in the game, giving you the opportunity to dig deeper into forms like Vending Mouth, Cone Mouth, Pipe Mouth, and more. Plus, you’ll earn a Rare Stone for completing them just like the other Treasure Roads, and you’ll need to find and play these hidden Treasure Roads if you’re looking to fully upgrade all of your Copy Abilities.

Sleep at Kirby’s house to recover health for free

To recover health for free, pay a visit to Kirby's house and have him take a quick nap.

While there are healing food items available for purchase in Waddle Dee Town at Waddle Dee Cafe, the best and easiest way to regenerate health is by heading inside Kirby’s house and taking a nap.

The cutscene animation for this is absolutely adorable as Elfilin will snuggle in next to Kirby, and when Kirby wakes up, he’ll be back at full health and ready to take on the next set of stages in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It’s free for Kirby to take a nap, so you’ll be able to save your Star Coins for things like weapon upgrades and buying collectible figures in Gotcha Machine Alley to add to your collection.

Wise Waddle Dee will tell you about missed blueprints

Pay regular visits to Wise Waddle Dee to make sure you never miss a blueprint in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

If you’re wondering whether you missed any hidden weapon blueprints, you can chat with Wise Waddle Dee and he’ll tell you about any blueprints you might have missed. While you won’t be told exactly where they are, you’ll be given a strong hint about the world and stage you’ll want to search, which makes it easier to narrow the location down.

It’s a good idea to check in with Wise Waddle Dee every so often as you can save time by going back to stages you’ve recently played and playing them again with the objective of finding the blueprint(s) you’re missing before you progress even further in the game.

Earn more Star Coins by playing mini-games in Waddle Dee Town

You can play mini-games like Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted! and Flash Fishing to farm Star Coins in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

If you’re short on Star Coins needed for weapon upgrades at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, for example, there are quick, easy ways to farm the game’s currency. Specifically, by playing mini-games like Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted! or Flash Fishing.

Of these, Flash Fishing is notable as you can earn 500 Star Coins if you catch the largest, rarest fish. Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted! is also a blast to play and earn Star Coins at, with the opportunity to earn 200 or more Star Coins on the Cafe’s hardest difficulty setting.

Mini-games like Flash Fishing give you the opportunity to earn 500 Star Coins if you catch the rarest, largest fish.

Other mini-games like Tilt-and-Roll Kirby will award Star Coins as well, though if you’re looking to do some farming, we recommend sticking with Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted! and Flash Fishing.

Something else to note if you’re collecting figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is you can earn rare figures like one of Kirby fishing by beating the Flash Fishing mini-game (which is done by catching the largest, rarest fish).

How to equip, change, and upgrade Copy Abilities

Don't forget to return to Waddle Dee Town to turn in blueprints whenever you find them, and spend your Star Coins and Rare Stones to upgrade your favorite Copy Abilities to make them even more powerful!

Arguably one of the most important aspects of Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the Copy Ability that Kirby is able to make use of. As you play through the game, you’ll unlock and equip new Copy Abilities by inhaling special enemies, pressing and holding Y to drop a Copy Ability so you can pick up another, and by discovering weapon blueprints to turn in at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop.

To collect all of the game’s Copy Abilities, we recommend inhaling a sleeping Kirby enemy when you see them as this will unlock the Copy Ability for “Sleep” which you won’t use much, if at all. However, for completionists, it’s worth having for the satisfaction of having every Copy Ability on display at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop.

As you progress, you’ll also want to take the time to upgrade your Copy Abilities whenever you’re presented with the opportunity as these upgraded Copy Abilities are stronger and will make it easier to tackle things like boss battles. Note that upgrading Copy Abilities requires you to find weapon blueprints, farm Star Coins, and collect Rare Stones.

You can test your newly upgraded Copy Abilities against Mr. Sandbag in the practice room located on the right-hand side of Waddle Dee's Weapons Shop.

To get Rare Stones, you’ll need to play Treasure Road side stages. And if you want to test things out after unlocking an upgraded Copy Ability, you can do so by heading right to find an adjacent room inside Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop where you can test your Copy Ability out against a harmless sandbag enemy named Mr. Sandbag.

To get Rare Stones, you'll need to play Treasure Road side stages. And if you want to test things out after unlocking an upgraded Copy Ability, you can do so by heading right to find an adjacent room inside Waddle Dee's Weapons Shop where you can test your Copy Ability out against a harmless sandbag enemy named Mr. Sandbag.