Variable Refresh Rate support is coming to PS5 'in the months ahead' Other fan-requested features are being added as well including the ability to create or join Open and Closed parties on PS4 and PS5.

In a new entry on the PS Blog regarding software updates for the PS4 and PS5, it was confirmed that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for PS5 is coming “in the months ahead.” Specifically, Variable Refresh Rate will be available for PS5 on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors. It’s also noted that VRR results may vary based on the games you’re playing, and the TV you’re playing them on.

“We’re also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months. On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output,” the PS Blog explains. “This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch. As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be turned on or off. Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you’re using and game you’re playing. As we get closer to the feature’s release, we’ll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support through a game patch.”

It’s exciting to hear Variable Refresh Rate is coming to PS5, and not only that, but that PS5 games can be optimized for VRR with the possibility of future games including VRR support at launch.

Of course, VRR isn’t the only item of interest mentioned in the PS Blog post as it also addresses some fan-requested features that are being made available on PS4 and PS5. For example, the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties, along with UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards on PS5.

“Thanks to support from our beta participants, we’re introducing some fan-requested features to our global community today, like the ability to create or join Open and Closed parties on PS5 and PS4 consoles. On PS5, we’re also bringing UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards, as well as accessibility features like mono audio for headphones. PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. or U.K. will be able to test drive a Voice Command (Preview) feature that lets them find and open games, apps, and settings, as well as control media playback with their voice (English language setting only).”

Digging into this further, the PS Blog post remarks that the ability for PS App users to create or join Open and Closed parties will start gradually rolling out later today. A recent update to the PS App Game Base UI has also made it easier to “access the Friends, Parties and messaging features” as well. To make the PS App easier on the eyes, a new “dark mode” setting has been added alongside new Screen Reader languages on the app for both Android and iOS.

For more information about the updates for PS4 and PS5 including the ability to create and join Open and Closed parties, be sure to read through the full post on the PS Blog. Are you looking forward to the PS5 having Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support? Let us know!