Apex Legends leak may have revealed nine season worth of new characters A new Apex Legends leak may have given away a plethora of upcoming content.

Apex Legends is a well-oiled machine at this point, as Respawn Entertainment is in the rhythm of dropping new content to keep the experience fresh and players engaged. That means planning ahead so that there’s also something to look forward to for both players and developers. Now, a new leak might just expose a whopping 27 months worth of planned content for Apex Legends, including nine new Legends.

If you don't want to see potential spoilers for future Apex Legends content, we advise that you turn away now.

It was first reported by CharlieIntel that Reddit user u/5849373-throwaway made a post to the Apex Legends subreddit in which they shared a MEGA folder that contained footage and images of new characters coming to the game. The Legends found in the leak are Conduit, Scryer, Newcastle, Uplink, Vantage, Catalyst, Phantom, Jester, and Caliber. The roster page also lists the roles that each character will have. Some of the leaks even list the Legend’s abilities.

Apex Legends typically adds a new Legend with each season. If these leaks are accurate and Respawn Entertainment plans to stick with that model, that’s nine seasons worth of content that’s been leaked, revealing Respawn Entertainment’s content plans well into 2024.

It’s important to keep in mind that these leaks are unofficial, and the details found must be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. That said, the footage and image seem particularly damning.

If even half of the information found here is true, it’s undoubtedly the biggest Apex Legends leak in the game’s existence. Developer Respawn Entertainment has not acknowledged the leaks or the details found within them. Currently, Apex Legends is in the midst of its twelfth season, which added Mad Maggie as well as a new game mode.