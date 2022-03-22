New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Apex Legends leak may have revealed nine season worth of new characters

A new Apex Legends leak may have given away a plethora of upcoming content.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Apex Legends is a well-oiled machine at this point, as Respawn Entertainment is in the rhythm of dropping new content to keep the experience fresh and players engaged. That means planning ahead so that there’s also something to look forward to for both players and developers. Now, a new leak might just expose a whopping 27 months worth of planned content for Apex Legends, including nine new Legends.

If you don't want to see potential spoilers for future Apex Legends content, we advise that you turn away now.

It was first reported by CharlieIntel that Reddit user u/5849373-throwaway made a post to the Apex Legends subreddit in which they shared a MEGA folder that contained footage and images of new characters coming to the game. The Legends found in the leak are Conduit, Scryer, Newcastle, Uplink, Vantage, Catalyst, Phantom, Jester, and Caliber. The roster page also lists the roles that each character will have. Some of the leaks even list the Legend’s abilities.

Apex Legends typically adds a new Legend with each season. If these leaks are accurate and Respawn Entertainment plans to stick with that model, that’s nine seasons worth of content that’s been leaked, revealing Respawn Entertainment’s content plans well into 2024.

It’s important to keep in mind that these leaks are unofficial, and the details found must be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. That said, the footage and image seem particularly damning.

If even half of the information found here is true, it’s undoubtedly the biggest Apex Legends leak in the game’s existence. Developer Respawn Entertainment has not acknowledged the leaks or the details found within them. Currently, Apex Legends is in the midst of its twelfth season, which added Mad Maggie as well as a new game mode.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola