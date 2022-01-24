Mad Maggie is Apex Legends' newest character Fuze's tooth-spitting friend-turned-enemy Maggie will be arriving as part of Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance in February.

If you thought Fuse was a firecracker in the Apex Legends roster, then you might be excited to learn that his bombshell former partner-turned-foe is on the way to the Ring as well. Mad Maggie has been teased several times in Apex Legends lore, but when the next season arrives, she’ll be coming with it in February.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts revealed Maggie as Apex Legends’ next playable character in a new cinematic trailer posted on the game’s YouTube channel. It looks like at some point, Maggie was finally brought to justice and just before she could be executed, a shadowy force decided she’d instead go to the Apex Games. It looks like she and Fuse are headed for a nasty reunion, among all of the other competitors Maggie will be aiming to gun down on her way to claiming Apex Champion.

Mad Maggie is the latest reveal alongside news of the upcoming Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance. In addition to Maggie joining the roster, we’ll see a new limited-time mode join the playlists in the form of Control: A 9vs9 affair in which teams aim to command dominance of various key points across a map (arguably the closest Apex Legends has gotten to proper team PVP modes outside the now-permanent Arenas). Moreover, a revamp of the Olympus map has been teased and a fresh new Battle Pass and collection of cosmetics are on the way to round out Season 12’s overall offerings. Usually, there’s also a new weapon or piece of gear to make things spicier, such as the recently added Rampage, but there’s no word on new guns yet.

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance is set to launch with Mad Maggie and the rest of the new content on February 9. Stay tuned for further details as we close in on the latest season of Apex Legends.