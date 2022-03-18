Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 18: PlayStation Mega March

March Madness has started in college basketball and PlayStation is looking to follow suit by starting up its Mega March sale. Some of the very best games on PlayStation 5 and 4 are on sale this weekend. That includes Shacknews 2021 Game of the Year Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, and a lot more.
Xbox has some exciting games for sale, as well, offering up the Square Enix catalog, as well as the best games from Activision Blizzard and Konami. Plus, if you have less than $20 in your pocket, you can pick up It Takes Two and GTA 5, among other titles.
Lastly, Nintendo doesn't want to be left out of the excitement. They have Square Enix games, too, including Yoko Taro's card-based adventure, Voice of Cards. Plus, OlliOlli World is on sale for the first time on Switch. There's also a Capcom sale going on, where both of the Switch's big Monster Hunter titles (Rise and Stories 2) are both on sale right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Flame in the Flood - FREE!
- Street Power Soccer - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE 3-HOUR TRIAL until 3/21)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [Xbox Series X] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)]
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- The Big Con - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Games Under $20 Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Mega March
- Deathloop [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.19 (44% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/24)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Exclusive Digital Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Mega March Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $10.49 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- River City Girls [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (70% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight - $10.49 (65% off)
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + DMC4SE - $14.84 (67% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 (85% off)
- Outlast Trinity - $5.89 (90% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $5.99 (60% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $2.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ARK: Survival Evolved - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Team Sonic Racing - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Savings Time!
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $20.99 (30% off)
- Legend of Mana - $20.99 (30% off)
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend - $13.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $20.29 (30% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Artful Escape - $14.99 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $17.49 (30% off)
- Last Stop - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $18.74 (25% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Monopoly + Monopoly Madness - $27.49 (45% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $29.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $8.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- Supraland - $11.99 (40% off)
- I Am Dead - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Murder by Numbers - $7.49 (50% off)
- Descenders - $12.49 (50% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $3.99 (84% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
