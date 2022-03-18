New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 18: PlayStation Mega March

PlayStation has kicked off its Mega March sale with some of the PS5's best third-party titles. Meanwhile, Xbox has a free limited trial for Diablo 2 Resurrected and Nintendo has its first discount on OlliOlli World.
Ozzie Mejia
1

March Madness has started in college basketball and PlayStation is looking to follow suit by starting up its Mega March sale. Some of the very best games on PlayStation 5 and 4 are on sale this weekend. That includes Shacknews 2021 Game of the Year Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, and a lot more.

Xbox has some exciting games for sale, as well, offering up the Square Enix catalog, as well as the best games from Activision Blizzard and Konami. Plus, if you have less than $20 in your pocket, you can pick up It Takes Two and GTA 5, among other titles.

Lastly, Nintendo doesn't want to be left out of the excitement. They have Square Enix games, too, including Yoko Taro's card-based adventure, Voice of Cards. Plus, OlliOlli World is on sale for the first time on Switch. There's also a Capcom sale going on, where both of the Switch's big Monster Hunter titles (Rise and Stories 2) are both on sale right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

