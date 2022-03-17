Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.07 reduces race rewards despite microtransaction complaints It already costs a lot to buy a high-tier car in GT7, but Polyphony saw fit to reduce in-game currency rewards in the latest update.

Gran Turismo 7 is a pretty dang good driving sim when it comes to the cars, customization, tracks, and other various mechanics and features. However, it’s not without issues. Players have found that the economy for earning high-tier vehicles in the already $70 game are a little absurd. That said, Polyphony may have made that economy a little worse in the short run. The latest update, Version 1.07, reduces the rewards of certain in-game races to dissuade players from farming them for credits.

Polyphony Digital and PlayStation Studios launched Update 1.07 for Gran Turismo on March 17, 2022, along with the patch notes for it. One of the most notable fixes is the reduction of rewards when it comes to certain in-game racing events, such as the World Circuit races. The reason for this is that Polyphony found that some players were using these events to farm currency for purchase of high-tier vehicles due to a bug and so sought to keep players from simply farming these races over and over again while it targets the bug.

Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. #GT7 — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) March 17, 2022

The problem is that the reason many players allegedly came up with these farming methods was because of Gran Turismo 7’s stark in-game economy. Earning enough money to get some of the game’s best cars supposedly requires dozens of hours of play and the cost to buy them is about eight times what they costed in Gran Turismo Sport, according to VGC. Vehicles like the McLaren P1 GTR ’16 cost around 3,600,000 credits. That would take around $40 to buy the credits with real-world money (which is, of course, an option). Meanwhile, in game race events can pay out around 30,000 to 60,000 upon a win. That means you’d have win some of these these circuits five to 10 times a piece – no easy feat. Progressions and the grind were two of our gripes in our own Shacknews review as well.

It seems the in-game grind for Gran Turismo 7 isn’t about to get any easier, and that may be the point given the monetization of credits. Nonetheless, it continues to be a factor that drags down the otherwise impeccable experience of the game. It’s unknown if Polyphony or PlayStation Studios will move towards a more reasonable solution, but stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates.