Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 58

Shacknews' movie and TV news show is back with more exciting discussions!
Donovan Erskine
1

Pop! Goes the Culture! is our entertainment news and discussion show, where we take the focus away from games and talk about movies, TV, comics, and more. Donovan and Greg are excited about today's slate, and would love for you to join us!

Episode 58 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week's show is filled with interesting topics! We've got our first look at Ms. Marvel, and our hosts are curious to discuss why Marvel made the decision to change the character's powers for the adaptation. We'll also dig into the fact that Netflix is going to start charging us for sharing passwords.

Thank you for hanging out and talking movies and TV with us this week and every other week! If you're interested, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Make sure to butter your popcorn, it’s time for episode 58 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

