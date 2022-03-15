DeepWell is a new publisher from Devolver Co-founder focused on mental health Playing video games to feel better is something DeepWell wants to encourage and see evolve.

Personal wellbeing, whether it’s physical or mental health, is incredibly important. While gaming can do a lot of good, Mike Wilson, the co-founder of Devolver Digital, thinks that more can be done to bolster video games as a tool for helping mental health. In order to achieve this goal of helping people, Wilson has created DeepWell, a publisher that focuses on making us healthier people through the power of games.

According to a feature by Rebekah Valentine over on IGN on March 15, 2022, DeepWell is a new publisher from Mike Wilson, a co-founder of Devolver Digital. Wilson has created the company with Ryan Douglas, a roboticist and former CEO of Nextern. According to Valentine’s piece, the two bonded during a time when they were both disillusioned with their position and roles within their respective fields. And so the two joined forces to create DeepWell.

The focus of DeepWell will be to develop and publish games that are beneficial to physical and mental health, with the primary focus being on the latter. This desire to focus on mental health was heightened during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, where depression and anxiety increased. For Wilson, he noted that video games could be a boon for mental health after seeing his son connecting with friends through online gaming.

For a company that is only just starting, readers may be surprised to hear that we could see the fruits of DeepWell’s labor later on this year. The company has already been in contact with a bevy of professionals in both the video game sphere and within the health industry.

There’s a whole lot of good going on here. More positivity, good vibes, and anything that helps mental health is always welcome. You can read more about it this new initiative over on the DeepWell website.