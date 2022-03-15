Intel (INTC) invests 17B euros in developing chip fab mega-site in Germany Intel announced it would be moving forward with the development of a new semiconductor fab facility in Magdeburg, Germany.

As we get further into 2022 and deeper into the ongoing issue of semiconductor supply, one of the world’s foremost CPU designers is looking to shore up their supplies in the near future. Intel has announced a major investment into EU development that includes plans to move forward with a 17 billion euro semiconductor fab mega-site in Magdeburg, Germany. The company is set to move forward with development of the new facility immediately.

Intel announced the details of its upcoming investment and development in an investor relations press release on March 15, 2022. According to the announcement, Intel is investing a total of 33 billion euros into semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing across the EU. The investment will go towards development in France, Italy, Spain, and Poland. However, a lion’s share of Intel’s investment will go to Germany, where the company is moving forward with a new 17-billion-euro semiconductor fabrication mega-site. The investment in this facility will be with the purpose of helping Intel meet demands for foundry customers and Intel product customers worldwide. Construction on the site is expected to begin in early 2023.

Intel's (INTC) stock has slipped throughout 2022 so far, but the recent announcement of investment in EU has allowed the stock to level out for a couple days.

Much like any company, Intel has faced issues related to the ongoing worldwide semiconductor famine. The company has gone out of its way to secure resources and still continues to create new products despite the shortage of supply, but the pressure is on to meet increasing demand in PC and further electronic technology. With the move to developer the major new chip fab mega-site in Germany, Intel is arguably moving forward in ensuring it has the facilities to keep its products spinning and in circulation. This also comes shortly after Intel dodged a $1.2 billion USD fine from the EU over anti-competitive practices.

With Intel set to begin building the new semiconductor fab mega-site facility in Germany in 2023, stay tuned for further news and information on Intel and further technology, right here at Shacknews.