Square Enix has launched a player survey to try to improve Babylon's Fall After its highly middling and troubled response, Square Enix and PlatinumGames are looking to improve Babylon's Fall with help from player feedback.

Babylon’s Fall has, so far, been a disappointing miss for Square Enix and PlatinumGames. The Uninspired loot grind up its giant towers are full of generic combat, clunky movement, and somewhat sloppy visuals, making it a rare miss for the tandem. Square Enix and Platinum aren’t quite ready to give up though. A player survey has been issued with the purpose of gaining fan feedback as they aim to improve the game. Graphics will be one of the first priorities on the road map.

Square Enix issued the Babylon’s Fall player survey on the game’s website fairly recently. According to the survey page, players will be able to submit feedback on Babylon’s Fall and what they want to see improved on the game from March 13 at 11 p.m. PT to March 18 at 8:59 a.m. PT. With the survey, the publisher and developer are hoping to get a glimpse into what players would like to see improved in Babylon’s Fall. However, that roadmap will begin with a focus on improving the visuals of the game, which were a disappointment in critique among players and reviewers alike.

Today we've launched a new Survey on how we can bring a better game experience to #BabylonsFall



This survey focuses on graphics, so please take some time to answer if you can. Thank you for your support!



📬 https://t.co/vwJq45ogwx pic.twitter.com/6oLAWzR7dX — BABYLON'S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) March 14, 2022

If our Shacknews review was any indication, Babylon’s Fall has far more than graphics to worry about. In our review, Babylon’s Fall did take a hit for bland visuals, but it was also generic combat, really poor character creator options, and unappealing live-service elements that also dragged it down.

Babylon’s Fall did show some spark of life with the fact that there is some level of fun in its armament system, co-op gameplay, and climb up the tower. However, it would seem that the game has a long way to go before it’s close to deserving praise. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the game for further updates as Square Enix and PlatinumGames work to make Babylon’s Fall a better overall experience.