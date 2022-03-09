New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Amazon (AMZN) board approves 20-for-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback

Amazon has announced a $10 billion share buyback and a 20-for-1 stock split. Check out the details.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
3

Amazon's board of directors approved a 20-for-1 stock split on Wednesday afternoon. This is the fourth stock split in the company's history and the first since 1999. Amazon's board also approved a $10 share repurchase program. All of this news had shares of AMZN jumping nearly 10% in the after-hours trading session.

Amazon's share price is rather steep these days, trading around $3000/share. After the 20-1 stock split, shares will trade closer to $150/share. It's important to note that stock splits only affect the nominal price of shares. Existing shareholders will have 20 shares for each one share they own at the time of the split and the share price will decrease accordingly. The stock split is set to take place on June 6, and will affect shareholders of record on June 3. 

Amazon's history of stock splits

  • Amazon executed a 2-for-1 stock split on June 2, 1998
  • Amazon executed a 3-for-1 stock split on January 5, 1999
  • Amazon executed a 2-for-1 stock split on September 2, 1999

Amazon (AMZN) shares are up over 4,000% since the last stock split executed on September 2, 1999. While stock splits don't affect the company's underlying financial results, there are some other market factors to consider. Amazon is now way more likely to be added to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrials Index, which would make sense as it is one of the largest companies on Earth. Amazon also has dominated the retail space to the point that their results provide a solid read into how the broader economy is performing, making it a great candidate to be included in the Dow.

The other big piece of news coming out of Amazon's board of directors meeting is the announcement of a $10 billion share buyback.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

    March 9, 2022 5:00 PM

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 9, 2022 5:03 PM

      That's a lot of Prime annual subscriptions.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      March 9, 2022 5:37 PM

      Can I get an ELI5 if this is good or bad or what for those of us with RSUs at Amazon? Asking for a friend.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 9, 2022 5:39 PM

        Buybacks are good for shareholders

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 9, 2022 5:54 PM

        When stock prices are too high it keeps most people from buying them. So a stock split divides them into more stock at smaller prices for more people.

        The buyback is a method to raise the price of the stock by buying back stocks to reduce the supply. So it's going to counter act a bit but ultimately the value of the stock overall will go up by either action.

        Also you need more fiber in your diet.

